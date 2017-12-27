Waterlight Initiative Put Smile On Faces Of Over 500 Widows

By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH

The founder of Waterlight Save Initiative, Engr. Prince Ero Ibhafidon has showered love to over 500 widows by giving them bags of rice, cooking oil , cooking utensils and drinks for the Christmas and New year celebrations respectively.

He also visited the Orphanage homes and donated sleeping items and food stuffs, in order to make the season a remarkable one for all.

He took the opportunity to advice Nigeria’s that are well placed in the position not to hesitate to help the needy, and also encouraged those in political positions to consider the less privilege Africa’s. He pointed out that he is not a politician however his love for humanity and the vision of his NGO (Waterlight save initiative) is the driving force.

In as much as poverty can’t be totally eradicated in Africa , Waterlight save initiative can help ameliorate the plight of the poor masses.

Prince Ero ibhafidon is one of Nigeria’s young entrepreneur recognized internationally, recently by the United States government in Atlanta Georgia USA.

Due to his ability to aid employment of over 250 Africans in Diaspora and rehabilitation of human trafficking victims, having had a personal experince in the past.

He stated that in 2018 Waterlight save initiative will provide comfortable seating chairs and school items(shoes, uniforms, bags, books etc.) for all government schools with Nigeria as his kick off point, this is to encourage every child to go to school.

Waterlight Save Initiate is a Non-Profit organization established to alleviate poverty and improve the quality of lives for Africans both at home and in Diaspora in areas of youth empowerment, healthcare, education, housing and energy supply.

The mission of Waterlight Save Initiative is to significantly improve the quality of Africans at home and abroad through youth empowerment, quality healthcare provision and educational opportunities.

Waterlight Save Initiative seeks to improve the quality of African youths, both at home and in Diaspora by discovering and blocking avenues through which African are engaged in human trafficking, and become enslaved all over the world. The program seeks to work with relevant agencies both at home and abroad to ensure that Africans live freely without fear or intimidation in any Country they found themselves. Waterlight will also work with relevant agencies to ensure that Africans living abroad in deplorable conditions are brought home and engaged in programs that will improve their quality of life.

Waterlight Save Initiative seeks to provide quality and affordable healthcare to Africans by building unique Primary Care Centers of international standard in selected regions of the country

Waterlight Save Initiative seeks to improve education in Africa by ensuring that every child completes his/her primary and secondary education by discovering children that are not in school and providing resources that would enable them to go back to school.

Waterlight Save Initiative seeks to partner with local and foreign organizations to improve the quality of lives of African families by providing and organizing programs that will bring them together and create unity among them.