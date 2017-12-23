We Are Buying Fuel At Over N200/L… And You Are At Home Wearing Christmas Cap – Angry Nigerian Man Blasts Osinbajo

Angry Nigerian man has blasted VP Osinbajo over the recent of fuel price in Nigeria. When GEJ was President and Fuel was available at N87, Rice at N7,500, Dollar @ N198 etc…he went round to Markets & BRT Buses to campaign against GEJ. Today he is VP, we are buying Fuel at over N200/L, while […]

