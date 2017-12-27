We are ready for CHAN – Coach Yusuf

Salisu Yusuf, CHAN Eagles’ coach, on Wednesday, said the team was prepared to prosecute a successful football engagement in the Championship of African Nations (CHAN), in Morocco.

Yusuf gave this assurance in an interview, in Abuja, while speaking on the team’s preparedness for CHAN.

He said that the team was set to confront all their opponents with total focus and all seriousness for national glory.

“We have done the needful; we train as expected of every hard working team to blend for good results.

“The team is up and doing and I am confident that they are in form and on top of their game to play matches satisfactorily in CHAN,’’ Yusuf said.

The coach noted that his players had always worked as a team, which had resulted in successful outings in both the qualifications and preparations.

According to him, we have left no stone unturned because we want to have the best in the tournament.

Yusuf, who expressed optimism in the ability of his team to lift the trophy, restated that they were ready for CHAN.

He called on Nigerians to continue to support the team, which he promised, would make the country proud in Morocco.

“If good results are achieved through preparations and hard work, then know that we will have no opposition in CHAN’’.

CHAN will begin from Jan.13, 2018 to Feb. 4, 2018 in Morocco.

Nigeria will be facing Libya, Rwanda and Equitorial Guinea in Group C to decide who qualifies. (NAN)

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

