 We can no longer import, sell fuel at N145/litre — Marketers – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We can no longer import, sell fuel at N145/litre — Marketers – The Punch

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

We can no longer import, sell fuel at N145/litre — Marketers
The Punch
Motorists queue for petrol on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as black markerteers sell fuel… on Saturday. Photos: Stanley Ogidi. 'Femi Asu. Against the latest round of fuel scarcity rocking many parts of the country, private oil marketers are calling for
PENGASSAN reveals those hoarding fuel, gives reasonsDaily Post Nigeria
Oil Marketers Blame Fuel Scarcity on Rise in Crude Oil Price, Demand Special Forex RatesOlisa Blogazine
Petrol sells for N300 per litre in black marketNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.