We can no longer import, sell fuel at N145/litre — Marketers – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
We can no longer import, sell fuel at N145/litre — Marketers
The Punch
Motorists queue for petrol on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as black markerteers sell fuel… on Saturday. Photos: Stanley Ogidi. 'Femi Asu. Against the latest round of fuel scarcity rocking many parts of the country, private oil marketers are calling for …
PENGASSAN reveals those hoarding fuel, gives reasons
Oil Marketers Blame Fuel Scarcity on Rise in Crude Oil Price, Demand Special Forex Rates
Petrol sells for N300 per litre in black market
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!