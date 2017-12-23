We Deserved To Beat Everton- Antonio Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has described his side’s goalless draw at Everton as an “unfair result” and believes that they deserved to win the game.

Chelsea dominated proceedings at Goodison Park but could not break down a resilient Toffees back line, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and his defence putting in a dogged display.

“We had 26 shots, only eight on target,” the Italian told reporters. “I think we dominated the game and lots of chances to score. I think it is an unfair result. Everton deserve credit but we deserve to win.

“Maybe Jordan Pickford was the best player for them. We dominated the game and it is a pity to drop two points.

“It is normal to drop points with a poor performance but not today. It is not simple to dominate here, we needed a bit of luck.”

The post We Deserved To Beat Everton- Antonio Conte appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

