We Found It Tough To Break Down Bournemouth- Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that they found it “tough” to break down Bournemouth en route to a 4-0 win this afternoon.

Bournemouth frustrated Manchester City until Asmir Begovic’s poor clearance in the 27th minute led to Fernandinho finding Sergio Aguero to head the hosts in front.

In the second half, the Citizens went on to claim another three goals through Raheem Sterling, Danilo and Aguero, making the scoreline more emphatic.

“It was so tough because they play five at the back and 10 players behind,” Guardiola told BBC Sport after the game.

“The space was almost impossible to find and we were lucky to score the first goal. The last 20 minutes they push up and after then we played a real good game. We were ready mentally. Again.

“In football always you can improve, individually or collectively, so it is not a target to be perfect – it does not exist in the world. Just now is a good Merry Christmas.”

