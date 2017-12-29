We have created an enabling environment for Industries to Strive – AKS Government

The Commissioner for Housing and Special Duties Akwa Ibom State Hon. Akan Okon says Akwa Ibom State Government has created an enabling environment for Industries to strive.

Hon. Akan Okon made this known during a media hangout tagged “Akwa Ibom Industrialization in focus”organised by Meflyn Awana, the new media aide to Governor.

Hon. Okon who lead a team of media professionals around the State to access the level of Industrialization in the State said the governor as an investment banker has created a platform for entrepreneurs, small and medium size business and start-up to strive, this according to him has made the State second only to Lagos State in terms of Foreign direct Investment.

The commissioner also highlighted the progress of the State on Ibaka deep sea port and debunked rumors that the project has been abandon by the Udom Administration, he said that the project is still on and on completion, Ibaka deep sea port will open up the Industrialization shoreline of Africa.

Hon. Okon noted that despite lean resources in view of the dwindling oil prices, Akwa Ibom State has continue to work on people oriented project, he disclosed that Udom Emmanuel was recently honored by the People of Arochukwu community in Abia State for linking them up to the national grid in terms of road construction.

“As an investment banker Mr. Udom Emmanuel has created the right environment for industries to strive” Hon Okon said

“Building a sea port is not just like constructing a skyscraper. There are lots of issues involved in it and due process must be followed. The project is still on going, therefore there is no issue of abandonment at all.

“The state govt is working closely with the federal govt through the Nigerian Ports Authority to make Ibaka Seaport a reality.

“Ibom Deep Seaport is not an Akwa Ibom project, but it’s a Nigerian project and it’s an African project.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel was recently honoured by the people of Arochukwu, Abia State, for being able to link them to the nation in terms of road construction

“The Governor though operating with a lean budget has made sure the education sector in the state enjoys a thriving space with the payment of WAEC fees for the high school students

“The Governor has impacted positively in the areas of education; industrialization, road networks and the health sector despite the recession

“Governor Udom Emmanuel is seriously working to complete the Ibom International Airport to suit world class standard with the Pre-commissioning test of the power system; we are sure to have constant power supply

“The state government is providing an interest free loan for small and medium size business, simply approach the ministry of finance to access it” He added.

In a chat with our correspondent after the media hangout the new media aide to governor, Meflyn Awana said she was working on a media hangout with the Commissioner for finance to discuss the 2018 budget and the Speaker of the State house of Assembly to discuss the progress of the house in 2017 and the prospects for 2018.

