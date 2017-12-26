We have Shown Genuine Leadership In Osun – Aregbesola

BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has declared that his administration has fulfilled many of the promises made to the people of the state while seeking election.

He added that his government has exhibited a genuine, sincere and exemplary leadership in all spheres of life as being manifested in the tremendous achievements recorded in the last seven years of his administration.‎

Aregbesola who stated this at a media chat in Osogbo said his administration got to power at a time life was hard for the people of the state, thus compelling the need to develop strategies to cushion the situation and set the state on the path of economic sustainability and prosperity.

He said his government has brought dividends of democracy to the doorstep of every household in the state.

“‎Regardless of what anybody might have read about us, we got to power at a time when life was absolutely hard for the people. We knew it was so, therefore we set a standard to developing strategies capable of enabling and enriching lives of our people.‎

“We first of all started to provide succour to huge number of youths that hitherto had no hope. We set up Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES) and under the scheme, we brought in volunteers to help their communities in social works such as clearing the drainages, removing refuse, feeding the pupils and directing traffic where such was necessary, among others.

“And we engaged through this scheme 40,000 youths and from that, we were able to remove extreme poverty in Osun. It is through this that many programmes such as Osun Elementary School Feeding and Health Programme emerged.

“Thousands of pupils are fed on every school day while the state recruited thousands of young women as food vendors discharging the responsibility of cooking and serving the pupils in all the government elementary schools delicious and salubrious meals.

“We also invested hugely on school infrastructure as this initiative brings about the successes with which we have recorded on our massive school infrastructure development.

“Osun, with the exception of Lagos, remains the state that has concentrated the largest chunks of her resource to bring a meaningful development to education.

“We didn’t stop at that; we provided necessary infrastructure to aid quality and functional education which we called infrastructure of the mind, regardless ‎of what you read in the papers.”