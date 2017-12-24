We know that Nigerians are not Happy – APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC) says the current fuel scarcity in the Country has cause untold hardship on Nigerians but warned the People Democratic Party (PDP) not to play politics with it that Nigeria will bounce back.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi on Saturday in Abuja, the party acknowledges the difficulties and the unhappiness that Nigerians are currently going through in this yuletide period.

“Our party acknowledges the difficulties Nigerians are currently experiencing as a result of the unfortunate fuel scarcity across the country; especially at this Yuletide period. We understand that the Federal Government is doing everything to improve the situation and bring succour to the people as soon as possible” the statement reads

The APC said this was the first Christmas that Nigerians are experiencing such hardship since they assume control at the centre and assure Nigerians that the Federal government is working to bring the situation under control.

“We also understand the unhappiness of Nigerians at this situation, which is happening for the first time in the Christmas period since the APC administration came to power.

“We also wish to note that while we accept the choice of the opposition PDP to make political gains out of the difficulties that Nigerians are experiencing as a result of this fuel scarcity, we however condemn their desperation to make the government and our party look bad by maliciously fabricating and circulating fictitious statements in the names of our government and party officials and then attack us on the basis of those same statements that they fabricated in the first place. This is bad politics.

“Once again we empathise with Nigerians at this difficult time and appeal for patience with the Federal Government as they make efforts to improve the situation and find lasting solution to this problem that has bedevilled every administration in our country, including the PDP administration under whose government, Nigerians would recall, the oil cabal enjoyed unprecedented prosperity”,

