We Supply You Products Despite Your N26.7billion Debt – NNPC To Oil Marketers

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has accused oil marketers under the aegis of Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) of lying about having empty tank because they were not supplied petrol by NNPC. In a Wednesday statement signed by its Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, the corporation described the claim as unfortunate.…

The post We Supply You Products Despite Your N26.7billion Debt – NNPC To Oil Marketers appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

