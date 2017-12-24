We Used To Be Laughing And Rolling On The Floor Of Buhari’s Living Room But We Can’t Do That Again – El-rufai
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has admitted that he and some other people he did not name can no longer be laughing with President Muhammadu Buhari as they were doing when they were in opposition. He said in those days, he and others would be laughing and rolling on the floor of Buhari’s living room. […]
