We will be praying for your you, Atiku wishes Buhari’s son speedy recovery

Former vice-President, Atiku Abubakar says he will be praying for the speedy recovery of Buhari’s son Yusuf who had a bike accident on Tuesday night.

In a tweet earlier today in response to State house press release which breaks the news that Buhari’s son was involved in a bike accident last night, Atiku expressed his condolence and promised to put Yusuf and the first family in prayers.

Our thoughts are with the first family – our family will be praying for you. We wish Yusuf a speedy recovery. https://t.co/l95BxcxHyB — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 27, 2017

Meanwhile the state house press release revealed that Yusuf broke a limb and has an injury to the head as result of the accident.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE:

1/ President Buhari’s son, Yusuf, was involved in a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the FCT, Abuja. He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) December 27, 2017

