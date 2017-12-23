 We will cleanse Parliamentary chapel, says Arcbishop Lwanga – New Vision | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We will cleanse Parliamentary chapel, says Arcbishop Lwanga – New Vision

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


New Vision

We will cleanse Parliamentary chapel, says Arcbishop Lwanga
New Vision
“We have instructed the Chaplain to investigate the allegations that the Police Officers ate and also excreted in the chapel. These allegations have indeed troubled us," Lwanga

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.