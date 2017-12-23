We will cleanse Parliamentary chapel, says Arcbishop Lwanga – New Vision
|
New Vision
|
We will cleanse Parliamentary chapel, says Arcbishop Lwanga
New Vision
“We have instructed the Chaplain to investigate the allegations that the Police Officers ate and also excreted in the chapel. These allegations have indeed troubled us," Lwanga …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!