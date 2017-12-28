Weah: From Soccer Star To Liberian President Announced President-elect Of Liberia

George Weah, has been announced as the President-elect of Liberia, West Africa.

The 51-year-old former World Footballer of the Year won thirteen out of fifteen counties.

His 73-year-old opponent and current vice president, Joseph Boakai got only two counties.

Weah becomes the 25th President of Liberia.

The ex-Liberian international played for Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Chelsea and Manchester City and later returned to France with Marseille.

He is the only African to win the coveted Ballon d’Or.

Weah also won the UEFA Champions League Top Scorer award, Coupe de France, Ligue1, Coupe de la Ligue, Serie A title, English FA Cup among others.

“I am deeply grateful to my family, my friends, and my loyal supporters who contributed to our campaign during this extremely long election season,” Weah said on Twitter before the results were announced.

Weah is set to replace Africa’s first female head of state, economist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

His inauguration would be the first time power was transferred from one democratically elected government to another.