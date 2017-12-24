Website saga: Finance Committee could have been thorough– Baako – Myjoyonline.com



Myjoyonline.com Website saga: Finance Committee could have been thorough– Baako

Myjoyonline.com

Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, says the Finance Committee of Parliament did not do a thorough job at scrutinizing the budget of the Special Development Initiatives Ministry. Kweku Baako said if it did, many of the grey areas …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

