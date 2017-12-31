Well done, Ruto tells Kenyans in New Year message – The Star, Kenya
Well done, Ruto tells Kenyans in New Year message
DP William Ruto has commended Kenyans for showing perseverance and patience as the country waded through a tough political period for the better part of 2017. The DP said the experience left the country stronger than before saying God's presence …
4 groups of people William Ruto is grateful for seeing Kenya through 2017
