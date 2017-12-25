 We’ll win nine of 10 games if we play as well as against Leicester – Mourinho – Independent.ie | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Sports


Independent.ie

We'll win nine of 10 games if we play as well as against Leicester – Mourinho
Jose Mourinho believes his side can look forward to some emphatic victories if they replicate the level of performance they showed at Leicester. United conceded a last-gasp equaliser and had to settle for a 2-2 draw in Saturday's Premier League clash
