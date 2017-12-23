 Wema Bank ATM Dispenses Rat nibbled Notes | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wema Bank ATM Dispenses Rat nibbled Notes

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Nigerian Music Producer took to his Instagram to share his frustration at being given what looked to be like rat nibbled notes. According to him, he made this cash transaction via a Wema bank ATM. He wrote “Why on earth would a bank ATM give me this kind of money. First of all, I’ll stand…

The post Wema Bank ATM Dispenses Rat nibbled Notes appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.