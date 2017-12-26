West Ham ready to dole out €30million for embattled N´Zonzi

West Ham manager David Moyes is tinkering with the idea of dolling out €30million have Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi.

N’Zonzi has endured a difficult time in Spain so far this season, struggling to reach the high standards he set last term and reportedly falling out with former head coach Eduardo Berizzo.

The 29-year-old was apparently singled out for criticism at half-time of Sevilla’s 3-3 Champions League draw with Liverpool, getting substituted as a result and then leaving the stadium before his team rallied from three goals down.

A trip to London soon after sparked reports of talks with Arsenal and, although those stories went quiet, N’Zonzi has not featured for Sevilla since and is still thought to be angling for a move regardless of Berizzo’s dismissal, with his child living in the English capital.

With Sevilla yet to name a new coach, following the sacking of Berizzo few days he survived prostrate surgery. It remains to be seen if N’Zonzi will be allowed to leave, however, reports have suggested that the club are willing to listen to offers of around €30million – €10m short of his release clause – and Moyes was not shy about confirming his interest.

“I think he’s somebody who would be of interest to us if he came on the market,” Moyes told reporters.

“I wouldn’t say that about others, but he’s not playing for some reason at Sevilla – albeit the manager’s gone, so maybe that changes the situation there. Overall, it’s not something I can say I’ve done anything with.

“I speak [to West Ham’s owners] quite regularly. We’d like to add to the squad if we can and, in the position in the table that we are, we’ll need to.

“But finding the right players and looking for them is a bit different. Sometimes the ones you might want are not available at this time.

“When I say we know who the targets are, I think the club knows who we want to go for and what we’d like to do.

“I think what changes, is if you go for your target and you can’t get him, what do you do? You’ll have to look for another target. Hopefully we’ll have two or three in consideration.

