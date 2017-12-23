 What Did Blaise Pascal Invent? | Nigeria Today
What Did Blaise Pascal Invent?

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

What Did Blaise Pascal Invent?… Pascal Blaise was a French mathematician, physicist, inventor, writer and Catholic theologian. He was a child prodigy who was educated by his father, a tax collector in Rouen. Pascal’s earliest work was in the natural and applied sciences where he made important contributions to the study of fluids, and clarified […]

