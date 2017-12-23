 What Did Trump Say About Nigeria Today | Nigeria Today
What Did Trump Say About Nigeria Today

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Politics

What Did Donald Trump Say About Nigeria Today United States’ President Donald Trump described Nigerians as people living in huts which they would not want to return to whenever they visit America, the New York Times reported Saturday. The paper published accounts of some administration officials who were present at a meeting about the administration’s […]

