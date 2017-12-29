What I want Gani Adams to do for Yoruba race – Aregbesola

Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has said he wants the Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate, Otunba Gani Adams, to unite the Yoruba race all over the world for “racial global collaboration”. The governor spoke in Osogbo, the state capital, when he hosted Adams at the Government House yesterday. Aregbesola noted that by choosing Adams as Aare […]

