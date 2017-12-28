 What is a blockchain? Here’s everything you need to know | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What is a blockchain? Here’s everything you need to know

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Bitcoin, Technology | 0 comments

What is a blockchain? It was once merely an academic idea and today it’s the backbone of the cryptographic industry, helping to send billions of dollars worth of digital assets all over the world.

The post What is a blockchain? Here’s everything you need to know appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.