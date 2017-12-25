What Nigerians are saying about Wizkid concert, Davido, Buhari, Ronaldo
The social media is agog with reactions on Wizkid concert held Sunday night at Eko Convention Centre in Lagos. Major highlights of the event that have got Nigerians talking were performance of ‘Fia’ by Davido and Wizkid, signing of young Ahmed and the hug Tiwa Savage and Starboy shared. While some are celebrating the peace […]
What Nigerians are saying about Wizkid concert, Davido, Buhari, Ronaldo
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!