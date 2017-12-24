 What Nigerians should do to Buhari – Fayose | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Nigerians should do to Buhari – Fayose

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has advised Nigerians to send President Buhari back to his farm in Daura, Katsina state. He said it was alarming that under the Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) government, 7.74million Nigerians lost their jobs within the last two years. “It is shameful that instead of creating the three million […]

What Nigerians should do to Buhari – Fayose

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.