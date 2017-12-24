What Nigerians should do to Buhari – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has advised Nigerians to send President Buhari back to his farm in Daura, Katsina state. He said it was alarming that under the Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) government, 7.74million Nigerians lost their jobs within the last two years. “It is shameful that instead of creating the three million […]

What Nigerians should do to Buhari – Fayose

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

