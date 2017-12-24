What Nigerians should do to Buhari – Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has advised Nigerians to send President Buhari back to his farm in Daura, Katsina state. He said it was alarming that under the Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) government, 7.74million Nigerians lost their jobs within the last two years. “It is shameful that instead of creating the three million […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
