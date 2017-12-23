What Nigerians should expect in 2018 -Pastor Adeboye
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has declared that 2018 would be better than the outgoing 2017 for the country. Pastor Adeboye revealed this during Christmas visitation and “Let’s Go A Fishing” programme organised by his church in Osogbo, capital of Osun State. Adeboye urged […]
