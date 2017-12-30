 What Obasanjo told George Weah when he ran against Ellen Sirleaf – Odegbami | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Obasanjo told George Weah when he ran against Ellen Sirleaf – Odegbami

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Nigeria international, Segun Odegbami has spoken on the election of George Weah as President of Liberia. He also revealed the discussion former president Olusegun Obasanjo had with Weah and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf years ago. “Weah’s election is of very serious implication for the world and Nigeria, in particular where sports is ranked very low […]

What Obasanjo told George Weah when he ran against Ellen Sirleaf – Odegbami

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.