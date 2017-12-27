What Osinbajo said at Dogara’s birthday thanksgiving service

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday showered praises on Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara. Osinbajo, who spoke at a thanksgiving service held at The Living Faith Church, Nasarawa State, described Dogara as a special individual. The VP’s speech at the event issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, read: “I had told the Rt. […]

What Osinbajo said at Dogara’s birthday thanksgiving service

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

