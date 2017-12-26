What our victory in Ekiti LG polls says about us – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that its sweeping victory in the Ekiti state local council election is evidence of its popularity not only in Ekiti State but also in the entire Southwest and the nation at large. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Tuesday described the election as credible, […]

What our victory in Ekiti LG polls says about us – PDP

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

