 What Uche Secondus should do for PDP – Dayo Adeyeye | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Uche Secondus should do for PDP – Dayo Adeyeye

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adedayo Adeyeye, has urged the new National Chairman of the Party, Uche Secondus, to end impunity and foster internal democracy. Adeyeye, in a statement on Monday, also urged him to end imposition of candidates and godfatherism in the party. According to the statement signed by […]

What Uche Secondus should do for PDP – Dayo Adeyeye

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.