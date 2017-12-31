 What we want Nigerians to do in 2018 – APC | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What we want Nigerians to do in 2018 – APC

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to live their lives in 2018 with a spirit of optimisim and vigour. According to the Party, brighter days were ahead of Nigerians in spite the current challenges rocking the nation, stressing that President Muhammadu Buhari was making good progress and already delivering on many fronts. In […]

What we want Nigerians to do in 2018 – APC

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.