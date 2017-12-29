 What will happen to Nigeria if NYSC is scrapped – Benue Coordinator, Awakessien | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What will happen to Nigeria if NYSC is scrapped – Benue Coordinator, Awakessien

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Benue State, Mrs. Eno Herbert Awakessien, has said Nigeria will break up if the scheme is scrapped. According to her, the many calls in some quarters that the NYSC scheme be scrapped is unjustifiable considering the cultural heterogeneity of the country. While maintaining that the scheme […]

What will happen to Nigeria if NYSC is scrapped – Benue Coordinator, Awakessien

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.