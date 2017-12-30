 WhatsApp to stop working on some devices from January 1 | Nigeria Today
WhatsApp to stop working on some devices from January 1

Posted on Dec 30, 2017

From January 1, 2018, Whatsapp will not provide support for some smartphones. This means some phone users will not be able to update to newer versions or enjoy new features of the software. The affected smartphones include Blackberry 10, Windows Phone 8.0 or any smartphone running Blackberry OS. “While these mobile devices have been an […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

