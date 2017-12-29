When Ajimobi turned 68 – The Nation Newspaper
When Ajimobi turned 68
SIR: Oyo State governor, Senator Isiaq Abiola Ajimobi clocked 68 on December 16. As the case in our clime, the birthday of government functionaries from the president, down to the local government chairmen are known through the newspapers advertisement …
