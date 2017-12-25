 When Will WAEC 2018/2019 Registration End/Close? | Nigeria Today
When Will WAEC 2018/2019 Registration End/Close?

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

When Will WAEC 2018/2019 Registration End/Close | WAEC May June Registration Closing Date 2018/2019 Announced. WAEC May June Registration Closing Date 2018… This is to notify the general public especially anticipating candidate of WAEC that following the publication of the 2018/2019 WAEC May/June Registration Guidelines, that the West African Examinations Council has released the registration […]

