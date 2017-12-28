“Where Did He Get Fuel?”, Angry Nigerians React to Yusuf Buhari’s Power Bike Accident

Angry Nigerians on social media have been reacting to news of a power bike accident involving Yusuf Buhari the son of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari.

Some Nigerians who took to micro-blogging site Twitter expressed anger and concern over the incident wondering where the young Buhari found fuel to enjoy the luxury of a power bike ride while millions of Nigerians were spending the festive season wasting productive man hours in fuel queues nationwide.

Yusuf was involved in a ghastly power bike accident Tuesday night in the Gwanripa area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to a statement by Presidential Spokesman Garba Shehu, Yusuf “broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.”

See some tweets below on the reactions of some angry Nigerians to the accident:

Rich kids with nothing to worry about. Nigerians are finding it difficult to get fuel, yet Yusuf Buhari got home supply for his power bike… And PMB was telling us nonsense — Jèfé Juān Jọsé (@Jefe_says) December 27, 2017

Nigeria lives has no meaning to u people again. Not a single post on SARS wahala… but look at how they quickly released statement on Yusuf Buhari who broke his limb and what again… shior!!! https://t.co/bQclRNRYXw — #OtunbaAsiwaju (@AsiwajuOladimej) December 27, 2017

You want me yo pray for Yusuf Buhari when his father’s action is responsible for Nnamdi Kanu disappearance, God is God and his God of vengeance. Buhari has killed IPOB,Shiites they too are sons of men…many are hospitalized, how many have u prayed for? — 98%AnamElectBoycott (@OCHUDI_BIAFRA) December 27, 2017

Yusuf BUHARI accident is more important to FG than 180m Nigerians that are suffering out there…. BUHARI killed Zakzaky children, jailed him and his wife, killed 300 innocent Biafrans and he want us to care about his sons accident ?

80% of Nigerians want him to feel pain too — Asiwaju (@Asiwaju_limited) December 28, 2017

Hundreds of thousands of Nigerians are there in the hospitals dying how many of them have our politicians visited? Yusuf Buhari is sick and we won’t hear word? I’m not wishing him bad pls don’t get me wrong but let’s be responsible for all and nor for the wealthy — Yemi Odeyemi (@Yemi69392143) December 27, 2017

I really don’t feel sorry for Yusuf Buhari. Fix road? they will not fix! Give us fuel? Mba! Good hospitals nko? People are dying like chicken cos of these, yet no word from our leaders. Now I heard they want to fly him abroad with our tax money Get well soon Yusuf. — ERomZ #TCD (@simplyEromz) December 28, 2017

Fuck every single PMB aides tweeting about Yusuf Buhari accident but didn’t say shit about the #fuelscarcity and #EndSars issues. Una eye service go kill una one day. CUNTS! — Isi (@I_Am_Smalls) December 28, 2017

I wish Buhari’s son, Yusuf, speedy recovery. But I was shocked to hear that this same @MBuhari acclaimed severally as an austere man by @GarShehu & @FemAdesina bought such expensive power bikes for his children. Only God knows why He’s exposing u guys like this — Jude C. Ndukwe (@stjudendukwe) December 28, 2017

I wish Yusuf Buhari quick recovery but I’m ashamed tonight… look at all the PMB aides tweeting about the incident same idiots that kept quiet for days without commenting on fuel scarcity. Shior!! — #OtunbaAsiwaju (@AsiwajuOladimej) December 27, 2017

I did not get fuel to travel to my village but Yusuf Buhari carry bike dey do play-play for Abuja road that is empty because of fuel scarcity….. Any way quick recovery. God no dey sleep sha — Shichet (@shichet) December 27, 2017

With this fuel scarcity Alh.Yusuf Buhari got fuel and went biking? Saw how my @YemieFASH abandoned his car for an Okaka somedays ago for lack of fuel.All animals are equal but some are equal than others.Another Animal Farm scenario? Nevertheless wishing Yusuf a speedy recovery. https://t.co/zI2N8gYduv — John Danfulani (@john_danfulani) December 28, 2017

“>

It took FG weeks to comment on #LibyaSlaveTrade ‘nd Days to comment on #FuelScarcity But u never commented on #EndSARS ‘nd now all ‘O a sudden y’all started tweetinq “pray for yusuf buhari” why? Cus his Life is more precious than others? Come ‘nd Carry me.. To Hell wid ’em! pheew — Sports Analyst..(G.G (@Official_Gamist) December 27, 2017

Is he riding the motorbike on ethanol??

Cos there is scarcity of fuel in Nigeria.. And the untold hardship his father has driven the nation into is bigger than his condition.. — Uzo Uzosike (@uzobyte) December 28, 2017

Where did he see fuel to run his bike in the first place, I hope they are not hiding fuel somewhere in Aso rock…anyways I wish him quick recovery — Aqib (@Armerdaqib) December 27, 2017

