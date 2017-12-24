White House denies Report on Trump saying Nigerians never “go back to their huts”

The White House has denied a New York Times which quoted President Donald Trump as saying Nigerians never “go back to their huts” in a meeting in the Oval Office in June. The comments were reportedly about the 40,000 Nigerians who had been granted entry into the United States since his inauguration. He was also reported […]

The post White House denies Report on Trump saying Nigerians never “go back to their huts” appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

