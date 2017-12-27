WHO to classify ‘Gaming disorder’ as a mental illness

Who believes that playing video games can become a mental health problem? Yes, the World Health Organization, that’s WHO will in 2018 include ‘gaming disorder’ to the list of mental health conditions in its next update of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD).

Playing too many video games could become addictive and problematic. If the behaviors start to interfere with someone’s life, it enters the realm of a psychological disorder.

Adding Gaming disorder to the next classification of diseases means it will henceforth be recognized by doctors and insurance agencies.

According to the beta draft of the WHO’s forthcoming 11th update of International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11), the disorder is not characterized by playing a video game here or there, but rather by lack of ability to control when one games, increasing priority given to gaming to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other life interests and daily activities, and continuing to game avidly despite having negative consequences for doing so.

‘Gaming behavior could be a disorder if it meets three characteristics: if a person loses control over their gaming habits, if they start to prioritize gaming over many other interests or activities, and if they continue playing despite clear negative consequences’.

it also says problem behavior is ‘normally evident over a period of at least 12 months in order for a diagnosis to be assigned, although the required duration may be shortened if all diagnostic requirements are met and symptoms are severe.’

The draft reads:

Gaming disorder is characterized by a pattern of persistent or recurrent gaming behaviour (‘digital gaming’ or ‘video-gaming’), which may be online (i.e., over the internet) or offline, manifested by: 1) impaired control over gaming (e.g., onset, frequency, intensity, duration, termination, context); 2) increasing priority given to gaming to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other life interests and daily activities; and 3) continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences. The behaviour pattern is of sufficient severity to result in significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning. The pattern of gaming behaviour may be continuous or episodic and recurrent. The gaming behaviour and other features are normally evident over a period of at least 12 months in order for a diagnosis to be assigned, although the required duration may be shortened if all diagnostic requirements are met and symptoms are severe.

The post WHO to classify ‘Gaming disorder’ as a mental illness appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

