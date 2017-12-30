 Why $1 Billion Is Insufficient To Defeat Boko Haram | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why $1 Billion Is Insufficient To Defeat Boko Haram

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Columns | 0 comments

By Daniel Omale On September 11, 2001, the United States of America woke up to the most horrific act of terror on its soil which claimed over 3000 lives. In retaliation, the U.S. government initiated two wars: Iraq and Afghanistan. While the war in Iraq was seemly conventional, the war in Afghanistan against the Taliban has […]

The post Why $1 Billion Is Insufficient To Defeat Boko Haram appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.