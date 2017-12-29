Why Buhari’s Govt. Is The Most Corrupt, Clueless, Irresponsible In Nigeria’s History – Mike Ozekhome

Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN slams APC – Led administration again as he described the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as the most clueless and directionless government in the history of Nigeria.

Against the backdrop of the most chanted slogan about Buhari government “fighting corruption”, Mike Ozekhome noted that Buhari has rather instituted a ‘unique privatization of corruption’ in the country.

In a statement he signed Thursday night, titled ‘Expectations from President Buhari: Pursuing Triffless’, the senior advocate of Nigeria said that President Buhari was running a government that freely spreads poverty, disillusionment, melancholy, hopelessness and sadness.

According to him, for the first time in the history of Nigeria, Nigerians were spending their Christmas at filling stations queuing for fuel, which is being sold to the highest bidder.

The statement reads;

“Expectations from PMB? That is a tall dream.





“Nigerians’ expectations, not mine, are that PMB should first form and put in place a serious government properly so called before we begin to talk of PMB giving Nigerians democracy dividends.





“This is the most clueless, most directionless, most irresponsible and most corrupt government in the history of Nigeria since the January 1, 1914 Lugardian amalgamation of Southern and Northern protectorates to form Nigeria.





“It is mostly a “one chance” cabalistic government of incredible opaqueness, unique privatization of corruption and a government that freely spreads poverty, disillusionment, melancholy, hopelessness, sadness, pains, blood, and pangs.





“For the first time in the sad history of Nigeria, Nigerians spent Xmas at petrol stations, queuing for fuel, while government officials are shamelessly diverting and selling available fuel to their cronies and highest bidders.





“This is a government that continuously “fights” corruption within itself with sweet smelling sasarobia perfume, whilst fighting so called corruption of opposition and critics of government with insecticides, pesticides and herbicides.





“This government protects its corrupt officials involved in mind bungling larceny of $25billion dollars contracts, warehousing of 50b from TSA and shamelessly requesting for $1billion to fight a Boko Haram that it claimed to have defeated since December, 2015.

“To discuss this government is to engage in sheer banality and Baba Sallah’s Alawada Kerikeri histrionics and buffoonery.





“I dey siddon look; I dey laugh.”