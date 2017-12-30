Why I am building an art museum for and donating N4b artworks to Pan- Atlantic University – Omooba Shyllon – The News
|
The News
|
Why I am building an art museum for and donating N4b artworks to Pan- Atlantic University – Omooba Shyllon
The News
A portrait of Prince Yemisi Shyllon in his Lagos resident that house over hundreds of works of art. Yemisi Adedoyin Shyllon, a prince of Ake in Abeokuta, Ogun State of Nigeria, studied engineering at the University of Ibadan, Law at the University of …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!