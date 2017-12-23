Why I staged African International Music Festival — Otunba Akinboboye – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Why I staged African International Music Festival — Otunba Akinboboye
Vanguard
Two beautiful days of rhythmic African beats flowed perfectly with the torrents and dancing waves of the Atlantic Ocean in unison with the movements of leaves just as every other living creature around responded to the melodious tunes of African beat …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!