Why I staged African International Music Festival — Otunba Akinboboye

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Two beautiful days of rhythmic African beats flowed perfectly with the torrents and dancing waves of the Atlantic Ocean in unison with the movements of leaves just as every other living creature around responded to the melodious tunes of African beat at the maiden edition of Africa International Music Festival which recently held at the La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ibeju Lekki.

The two-day music festival which played host to over 50 musicians from different African countries showcased the beauty of African music, drums, and dance steps. The ambience of the beach resonated with classical African music to the admiration of participants as many Caucasian and Asian guests could not resist dancing to the melodious beats.

President, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, explained the major reason behind the festival.

“We are the only race in the world that has been disconnected from our root and that disconnection has put us where we are today. If your feet is not on the ground it will be very difficult for you to move and your feet can only be on the ground when it is rooted in your culture. You can be as cosmopolitan as you like, but your culture must reflect that cosmopolitanism.”

He added, “The music festival is to correct the same notion of what is going on in Africa; that we must be like America or Europe before we can be recognized. Africa is where music started from but no festival is associated with Africa. When they do Jazz Festival in Cape Town they invite Lagbaja. Even in New York they invite African musicians but we have 54 African countries with diverse types of music, we need to create a platform where people from all walks of life can come and watch the entire continent through music.”

