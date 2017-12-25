Why I’m still in politics – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed why he is still active and relevant in the Nigerian political scene. According to the 75-year-old politician, the goodwill he enjoys from the masses remains the major factor that keeps him in politics. President Buhari said this in a documentary, “The Human Side of President Buhari”, put together my his […]
Why I’m still in politics – Buhari
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!