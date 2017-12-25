Why my father told us to study hard – Buhari’s daughter, Halima
One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari, Halima Bana Sherif has revealed that her father told her to study hard because he has nothing to offer than education. This is contained in the 55-minute documentary put together by the Media and Publicity department of the State House to show the ‘human side’ of Buhari. […]
Why my father told us to study hard – Buhari’s daughter, Halima
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!