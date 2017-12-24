‘Why NASS will override Buhari on NABRO bill’

The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Budget and Research, Timothy Golu, yesterday, gave insight into why the National Assembly was keen on overriding President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Assembly Budget and Research Office (NABRO) Bill.

Buhari is yet to append his signature to the document required to strengthen the budgetary process after more than the 30 days window allowed by the 1999 constitution, as amended.

Golu told The Guardian that arrangements had been concluded to override the president’s veto through two-third-majority vote in the House of Representatives and Senate.

If this happens, as was the case with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Bill, when former President Olusegun Obasanjo was at the helms, the NABRO Bill would automatically become law.

He said: “The NABRO Bill must be signed into law. We have submitted it to the president. It is more than 30 days and he is yet to sign it into law. The Bill provides the template that would help us start a paradigm shift and improve the process of our budgeting. We are going to veto the president on the Bill, as soon as we return from break. In fact, the National Assembly has started the process of vetoing.”

