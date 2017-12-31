 Why Nigerians must support President Buhari – Gov. Dickson – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Why Nigerians must support President Buhari – Gov. Dickson
The Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson has called on Nigerians to support and pray for President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. According to the governor, leaders across partisan boundaries must do more to deliberately unite the country
