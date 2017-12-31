Why Nigerians must support President Buhari – Gov. Dickson – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Why Nigerians must support President Buhari – Gov. Dickson
Daily Post Nigeria
The Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson has called on Nigerians to support and pray for President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. According to the governor, leaders across partisan boundaries must do more to deliberately unite the country …
