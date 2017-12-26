Why Obiano Won’t Contest 2019 Presidency Against Buhari – APGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has proffered reasons why Governor Willie Obiano will not be contesting the presidential elections against President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The National Chairman of APGA, Dr Victor Oye said the recent reports in some quarters linking Obiano to the 2019 presidential elections were fictitious. He…

The post Why Obiano Won’t Contest 2019 Presidency Against Buhari – APGA appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

