Why people are more interested in sex during the holidays – TheCable

Why people are more interested in sex during the holidays
The feeling of happiness and safety during the holidays, be it Ramadan or Christmas, results in increased sexual activity, a study has found. Using Google Trends and Twitter data, researchers at Indiana University and the Instituto Gulbenkian de …
