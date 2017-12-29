Why Psquare Brothers Couldn’t Perform Together At 30Billion Concert – Davido Reveals

In the aftermath of the biggest reconciliation of the year at Wizkid’s concert where he publicly settled a long-term beef with Davido, it appeared that Davido had put in place series of dispute settlement and reunion performances to also happen at his recently held 30Billion Concert.

It came as a big surprise of the Night when Davido pulled up reunion of the defunct Mo’hit group on stage at his concert. Fans were delighted at the sight of Don Jazzy D’Banj, Wande Coal, Dr Sid on the same stage peforming many of their major hits.

Meanwhile, the prevailing atmosphere of love and unity in the music industry has made Nigerians on social media expressed their wish to see the Psquare brothers perform at the 30Billion Concert.

However, Davido revealed through a snapchat post that he made a move to get the Psquare brothers on stage at the concert but one of the brothers, Paul Okoye (Rudeboy) had already been booked for a show on the same day. While Paul Okoye couldn’t make it for the concert, his twin brother, Peter Okoye also known as Mr.P was present at Davido’s 30 Billion Concert.

Davido went further to assure fans that the Psquare brothers are lovely twins and there is no beef between them despite their split.

Here is what he posted below;

“Let us preach unity, Psquare were ready to perform but one of them Paul was not present but Peter Okoye was at the show. “He already had a show which made it impossible for them to perform alongside Mo’hits crew. “Both guys are lovely guys trust me there is no problem.”

The post Why Psquare Brothers Couldn’t Perform Together At 30Billion Concert – Davido Reveals appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

